Raiders' Justin Ellis: Heading to IR
The Raiders are placing Ellis (foot) on injured reserve, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Ellis injured his foot in Monday's game against the Rams and it will cost him extended time because of it. However, Gehlken indicates that the Raiders expected him to resume practice when first eligible in six weeks an plan to activate him later on in the campaign. The team signed veteran Jonathan Hankins to replace him on the 53-man roster.
