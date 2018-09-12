Raiders' Justin Ellis: Nursing foot injury
Ellis strained ligaments in his foot in Monday's season opening loss to the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ellis is considered week-to-week with the injury. The starting nose tackle failed to record any statistics in Week 1's loss, which was uncharacteristic of his 48-tackle 2017 season. Ellis seems unlikely to suit up Sunday against the Broncos, but will look to log a stronger defensive performance when he does eventually return.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dive into the running back position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 consensus rankings: Start Tyrod
SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 2
-
Wednesday's news: Olsen out, Bryant back
Heath Cummings tells you what you missed on Tuesday in the NFL, starting with the latest on...
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...