Ellis strained ligaments in his foot in Monday's season opening loss to the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ellis is considered week-to-week with the injury. The starting nose tackle failed to record any statistics in Week 1's loss, which was uncharacteristic of his 48-tackle 2017 season. Ellis seems unlikely to suit up Sunday against the Broncos, but will look to log a stronger defensive performance when he does eventually return.