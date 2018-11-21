Ellis (foot) returned to practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Ellis will participate in practice for the first time since suffering a foot sprain Week 1. The 27-year-old's return kicks off a three-week evaluation window, during which time the Raiders must decide whether to activate him off IR or opt to keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season. Because Ellis has already spent the required eight weeks on injured reserve, he is eligible to suit up as soon as the Raiders activate him.

