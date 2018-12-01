Raiders' Justin Ellis: Returns from IR
Ellis (foot) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Coach Jon Gruden said earlier in the week Ellis would be activated ahead of Sunday's game and he now officially makes his return. The 27-year-old suffered the foot sprain Week 1 against the Rams but is ready to return to his role as a depth defensive tackle for the Raiders heading into Week 13.
More News
-
Raiders' Justin Ellis: Expected to return Week 13•
-
Raiders' Justin Ellis: Eyeing Week 13 return•
-
Raiders' Justin Ellis: Resumes practicing•
-
Raiders' Justin Ellis: Set to resume practice next week•
-
Raiders' Justin Ellis: Still not back at practice•
-
Raiders' Justin Ellis: Expected to practice this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Ware set to step in with Hunt's release
Star running back Kareem Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday evening.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....