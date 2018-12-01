Ellis (foot) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Coach Jon Gruden said earlier in the week Ellis would be activated ahead of Sunday's game and he now officially makes his return. The 27-year-old suffered the foot sprain Week 1 against the Rams but is ready to return to his role as a depth defensive tackle for the Raiders heading into Week 13.

