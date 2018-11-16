Raiders' Justin Ellis: Set to resume practice next week
Ellis (foot) is expected to return to practice next week, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Ellis suffered the foot sprain in the season opener and Sunday will mark his ninth game spent on injured reserve. The 27-year-old's return to practice will begin a 21-day window in which he can be activated off IR or he must remain on the shelf for the duration of the season.
