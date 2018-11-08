Raiders' Justin Ellis: Still not back at practice
Ellis (foot) is not practicing Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Ellis was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a foot injury Week 1, and has yet to return from practice. The fifth-year pro appeared on track to report to practice in late October, according to Paul, but still remains sidelined. It appears unlikely that Ellis will return to the field before Week 12 at the earliest.
