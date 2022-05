Hall has signed with the Raiders an undrafted free agent, Rachel Gossen of the team's official site reports.

Hall ended his college career at Ball State as the school's all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards with 318 and 3,385, respectively. The 5-foot-8 wideout will compete with fellow undrafted rookie receivers Tre Turner, Dillon Stoner and DJ Turner for a spot on the final 53-man roster this offseason.