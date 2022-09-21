New England traded Herron along with a 2024 seventh-round pick to Las Vegas on Wednesday in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 2020 sixth-rounder out of Wake Forest made his way back onto the Patriots' 53-man roster in a depth capacity ahead of the 2022 season, but the Raiders, who have one of the league's worst offensive lines, saw fit to trade for him after they saw Derek Carr sacked seven times over the first two weeks of the new campaign. It's not immediately clear where Herron fits in Las Vegas' offense -- at 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. with 33.5-inch arms, he's very small for a tackle -- but the Raiders can use all the help they can get at the offensive point of attack.