Herron (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
Herron went from being a limited participant in Thursday's practice to a full go Friday, as he's moved past his concussion and is available this Sunday. The 27-year-old tackle has played only two snaps this year, with both of them coming on special teams.
