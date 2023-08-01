Herron (knee) will most likely be a swing tackle ahead of the coming season, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

The 2020 sixth-round pick was placed on injured reserve on October 8 of last season after suffering a knee injury, but he's since had time to move past the issue. Herron, among others, has been aiming to compete with Jermaine Eluemunor for the right tackle spot, but it seems unlikely they will compete with him at this point. Expect the Wake Forest product to be a depth tackle for Vegas' offensive line.