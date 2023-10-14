Herron (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old suffered a concussion during Las Vegas' Week 5 win over Green Bay, and he has yet to clear protocol. Herron has played only two snaps on the year, with both of those coming on special teams, making this a minimal loss for the Raiders.
More News
-
Raiders' Justin Herron: Not competing for starting spot•
-
Raiders' Justin Herron: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Raiders' Justin Herron: Headed to Raiders after trade•
-
Patriots' Justin Herron: Makes 53-man roster•
-
Patriots' Justin Herron: Sustains ankle injury Sunday•
-
Patriots' Justin Herron: Back from injured reserve•