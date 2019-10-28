Play

Coach Jon Gruden said Phillips will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Phillips exclusively played special teams in Sunday's loss to the Texans and apparently suffered the knee injury at some point. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 24-year-old should be placed on injured reserve in the near future.

