The Raiders promoted Phillips to the active roster Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Phillips, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State, was brought up to provide depth at linebacker with Marquel Lee (ankle) on injured reserve. He was productive in college with 98 tackles and two sacks through 13 games, but he'll do most of his work on special teams for now.

