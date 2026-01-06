The Raiders signed Shorter to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Shorter spent the first seven weeks of the season with the Raiders' active roster, failing to record any stats over five offensive snaps while also logging 81 snaps on special teams. The wide receiver was then subsequently waived and re-signed to the practice squad after Las Vegas added veteran Tyler Lockett in late October. Shorter will now have the opportunity to train with the Raiders during the offseason and potentially earn another shot with the active roster in 2026.