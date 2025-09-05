Shorter was signed to the Raiders' active roster from the practice squad Friday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Shorter played wide receiver in college at Florida but attempted to convert to tight end in the NFL. The 2024 fifth-round pick of the Bills played in 10 regular-season games with Buffalo last season but saw action almost exclusively on special teams. Now back at wide receiver, the 6-foot-5 Shorter will provide depth for the Raiders following Thursday's announcement from Amari Cooper that the veteran wideout is retiring.