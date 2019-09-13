Play

Burris signed with the Raiders on Friday.

Burris most recently played for the Browns in a strictly special-teams role. He'll be deployed in a similar fashion in Oakland, and he brings necessary depth to the Raiders' secondary after Johnathan Abram (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve.

