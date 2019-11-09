Joseph (foot) could potentially be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to the injury he sustained in Thursday's 26-24 victory over the Chargers, Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Joseph has made game-ending plays in each of the Raiders' previous two victories, and also is second on the team in tackles. His absence in the secondary will certainly be felt in the immediate future. There is no official timeframe on the injury, but the fear is that he might not be able to return this season. Fellow safety Lamarcus Joyner (undisclosed) is also considered week-to-week, so the Raiders could be thin in the secondary in Week 11. Erik Harris, D.J. Swearinger, Curtis Riley, and even Dallin Leavitt are all candidates to see increased workloads as a result of the injuries.