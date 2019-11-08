Play

Joseph (knee) was spotted on crutches following Thursday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.

Joseph was responsible for Philip Rivers' third interception of the game, which the Raiders' fifth win of the season. Unfortunately, Joseph said he felt his right knee buckle on the play and the use of crutches is cause for concern. He'll be evaluated Friday, and the fourth-year pro will aim to get healthy for Week 11's matchup against the Bengals.

