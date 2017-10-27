Raiders' Karl Joseph: Doubtful for Week 8
Joseph has a groin injury and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Joseph started the week with a limited practice Wednesday, but did not participate the rest of the week. Keith McGill is slated for an increased workload with the 2016 first-round pick unlikely to play.
