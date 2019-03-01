The Raiders plan to exercise Joseph's fifth-year option for 2020, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Joseph started the 2018 season on a low note by player a mere 11 defensive snaps through the Raiders' Week 7 bye, but finished the season starting the final eight games. The 25-year-old had 48 tackles (34 solo), two sacks and one interception, and apparently showcased enough of his potential for the team to pick up the option, though the money doesn't become guaranteed until after the 2019 season.

