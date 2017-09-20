Joseph tallied five tackles (three solo) to go along with one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in Sunday's victory over the Jets.

Joseph's sack, forced fumble, and fumble recovery all came on the same play when he rocked opposing quarterback Josh McCown on a first-and-ten early in the fourth quarter. Although he only saw 56 snaps, it was still every opportunity that he had, as the Raiders controlled the time of possession in the game. The 24-year-old picked up where he left off after leading the team in tackles in Week 1, and will look to stay hot Sunday against the Redskins.