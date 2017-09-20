Raiders' Karl Joseph: Fills up stat sheet in victory over Jets
Joseph tallied five tackles (three solo) to go along with one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in Sunday's victory over the Jets.
Joseph's sack, forced fumble, and fumble recovery all came on the same play when he rocked opposing quarterback Josh McCown on a first-and-ten early in the fourth quarter. Although he only saw 56 snaps, it was still every opportunity that he had, as the Raiders controlled the time of possession in the game. The 24-year-old picked up where he left off after leading the team in tackles in Week 1, and will look to stay hot Sunday against the Redskins.
More News
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...