Raiders' Karl Joseph: Full practice Wednesday
Joseph (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Joseph missed Oakland's previous three games while dealing with a hamstring issue, though he looks to be fully healed after returning from the bye week. Joseph has yet to make a tackle this season, and he'll look to change that in Week 8 against the Colts.
