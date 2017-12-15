Raiders' Karl Joseph: Hauls in first INT of season
Joseph had three solo tackles, one pass breakup and one interception in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
Joseph's production has dropped off in the last five games, averaging just 4.5 tackles per game, compared to the 6.6 tackles he averaged in the first seven contests. He'll likely have to rely on his tackles for fantasy value in Week 15 against the Cowboys, since QB Dak Prescott has protected the ball well this campaign.
