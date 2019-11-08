Play

Joseph suffered an undisclosed injury during Thursday's 26-24 win over the Chargers, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Joseph snagged the game-sealing interception but incurred an injury on the play. Coach Jon Gruden didn't expand on the nature of Joseph's injury. Having played a Thursday night game, Joseph has 10 days to get healthy for Week 11's matchup against the Bengals.

