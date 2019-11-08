Raiders' Karl Joseph: Hurt on last play
Joseph suffered an undisclosed injury during Thursday's 26-24 win over the Chargers, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Joseph snagged the game-sealing interception but incurred an injury on the play. Coach Jon Gruden didn't expand on the nature of Joseph's injury. Having played a Thursday night game, Joseph has 10 days to get healthy for Week 11's matchup against the Bengals.
More News
-
Raiders' Karl Joseph: Leads Oakland in tackles•
-
Raiders' Karl Joseph: Tackle for loss in opener•
-
Raiders' Karl Joseph: Set for free agency in 2020•
-
Raiders' Karl Joseph: To become free agent in 2020•
-
Raiders' Karl Joseph: Stuck in deep safety group•
-
Raiders' Karl Joseph: Fifth-year option to be picked up•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including how...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...