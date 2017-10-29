Raiders' Karl Joseph: Inactive, as expected
Joseph is listed as inactive for the Week 8 matchup against the Bills.
Joseph didn't have much of a shot to play after missing back-to-back practices and entering the week with a "doubtful" designation. His absence should open up snaps in the secondary for fellow safeties Keith McGill and Shalom Luani.
More News
-
Raiders' Karl Joseph: Doubtful for Week 8•
-
Raiders' Karl Joseph: Fills up stat sheet in victory over Jets•
-
Raiders' Karl Joseph: Leading tackler Sunday•
-
Raiders' Karl Joseph: Active Saturday•
-
Raiders' Karl Joseph: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Raiders' Karl Joseph: Expects to play Saturday•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...