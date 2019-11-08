Raiders' Karl Joseph: Injury believed to be serious
Joseph (foot) is believed to have sustained a significant injury during Thursday's 26-24 win over the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Joseph suffered a knee injury while intercepting Philip Rivers late in the fourth quarter and sealing Thursday's win for Oakland. He required the use of crutches following the contest, and the initial results of Friday's MRI don't bode well for Joseph's chances of suiting up Week 11 against the Bengals. The nature and severity of the issue will be determined in due time.
