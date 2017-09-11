Joseph racked up nine tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's victory over the Titans.

Joseph led the Raiders in tackles during their Week 1 win, but the defense was unable to force a turnover throughout the entire contest. They still managed to give up just 16 points, and no more than seven in a single quarter. The 2016 first-rounder will look to maintain the early momentum in Week 2 against a poor Jets offense.