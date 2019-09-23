Raiders' Karl Joseph: Leads Oakland in tackles
Joseph totaled eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Vikings.
Joseph is now averaging six tackles per game through the first three weeks of the regular season, benefiting from a hefty snap share with first-round pick Johnathan Abram (shoulder) on injured reserve. Joseph still hasn't provided much IDP value in coverage, however, seeking his first pass defensed of the 2019 campaign as the Raiders now head to Indianapolis.
