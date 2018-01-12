Raiders' Karl Joseph: Notches 79 tackles in 15 games
Joseph notched 79 tackles (58 solo), one sack, four passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 15 games during the 2017 regular season.
Joseph, a 2016 first-round selection, played nearly 300 more snaps during his second season in the league after appearing in 12 contests as a rookie. The Raiders' starting strong safety didn't put up any eye-catching numbers in 2017, but likely stabilized his role in the secondary with two years remaining on his rookie contract. A minor hamstring injury during Week 17's loss to the Chargers ended Joseph's campaign a bit early, but the issue shouldn't linger into the offseason.
