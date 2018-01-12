Joseph notched 79 tackles (58 solo), one sack, four passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 15 games during the 2017 regular season.

Joseph, a 2016 first-round selection, played nearly 300 more snaps during his second season in the league after appearing in 12 contests as a rookie. The Raiders' starting strong safety didn't put up any eye-catching numbers in 2017, but likely stabilized his role in the secondary with two years remaining on his rookie contract. A minor hamstring injury during Week 17's loss to the Chargers ended Joseph's campaign a bit early, but the issue shouldn't linger into the offseason.