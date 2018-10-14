The Raiders are actively shopping Joseph (hamstring), their first-round pick from two years ago, Fox's Jay Glazer reports.

New coach Jon Gruden has been cleaning house since arriving, but he's not done with the makeover. Amari Cooper also apparently is in his doghouse. Joseph is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to the hamstring issue, but his impact has been limited even when healthy this season, playing only 11 defensive snaps through the first three games prior to the injury.

