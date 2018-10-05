Raiders' Karl Joseph: Out again Sunday
Joseph (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Joseph played just 11 total defensive snaps in the Raiders' first three games of the season before being sidelined with a hamstring injury, which kept him out of Week 4's overtime win over the Browns. During Joseph's absence, expect veteran Reggie Nelson to see an uptick in snaps along with fellow safety Erik Harris.
