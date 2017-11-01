Raiders' Karl Joseph: Practicing Wednesday
Head coach Jack Del Rio expects Joseph (groin) to practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Del Rio added that Joseph's status for Sunday's game in Miami is still up in the air. Thankfully, Joseph's activity level in practice the rest of the week will shed more light on his potential availability.
