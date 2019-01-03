Raiders' Karl Joseph: Rebounds from early-season issues
Joseph accrued four tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.
Joseph began his 2018 campaign in the dog house with just 11 defensive snaps heading into the Raiders' bye in Week 7, but he would eventually solidify himself as the team's starting strong safety upon a return to full health from a hamstring injury. The former first-rounder had even landed on the trade block at one point, but he finished the season with 48 tackles (34 solo), two sacks, two passes defensed and an interception in 13 games. He'll likely remain with the team in 2019 with one year left on his rookie contract, though a fifth-year option would become available the following season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...