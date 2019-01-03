Joseph accrued four tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.

Joseph began his 2018 campaign in the dog house with just 11 defensive snaps heading into the Raiders' bye in Week 7, but he would eventually solidify himself as the team's starting strong safety upon a return to full health from a hamstring injury. The former first-rounder had even landed on the trade block at one point, but he finished the season with 48 tackles (34 solo), two sacks, two passes defensed and an interception in 13 games. He'll likely remain with the team in 2019 with one year left on his rookie contract, though a fifth-year option would become available the following season.

More News
Our Latest Stories