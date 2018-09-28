Raiders' Karl Joseph: Ruled out Sunday
Joseph (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Joseph's absence was expected, given that the starting safety was unable to participate in practice this week. Erik Harris will slot into the starting lineup as long as Joseph remains sidelined. Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield will look to exploit a vulnerable Oakland secondary in his first NFL start.
