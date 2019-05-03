Raiders' Karl Joseph: Set for free agency in 2020
The Raiders confirmed they won't be picking up Joseph's fifth-year option, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The choice to leave the option untouched means that Joseph will be playing in a contract year in 2019 with free agency around the corner when the new league year begins. Last season, the West Virginia product set new career-lows with only 34.0 solo tackles and 14 assists while also playing in a career-worst 474 snaps in 13 games.
