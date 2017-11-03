Raiders' Karl Joseph: Status uncertain for Week 9
James (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Joseph was unable to progress beyond limited participation in practices this week, so his status for Sunday remains up in the air. With 46 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery through seven games, the second-year safety has emerged as a viable IDP option in the secondary.
