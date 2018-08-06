Joseph is dealing with a groin injury but coach John Gruden hopes he will be back Tuesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Given that Gruden is optimistic Joseph could be back at practice as soon as Tuesday, it doesn't look like the cornerback's groin injury is being viewed as a very serious one. Joseph should be considered day-to-day until the Raiders are able to provide another update.

