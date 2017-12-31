Joseph is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers with a hamstring injury, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Joseph sustained the injury in the first half of Sunday's game and was able to walk off the field under his own power. Rookie Shalom Luani has replaced the 24-year-old at safety for the Raiders.

