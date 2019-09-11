Raiders' Karl Joseph: Tackle for loss in opener
Joseph made seven tackles -- one for a loss -- in Monday's 24-16 win over the Broncos.
Joseph is in a contract year, and he's off to a solid start by being a downhill run-stopper. While the fourth-year pro continues to add value on defense, his IDP potential is still low with few stats in coverage.
More News
-
Raiders' Karl Joseph: Set for free agency in 2020•
-
Raiders' Karl Joseph: To become free agent in 2020•
-
Raiders' Karl Joseph: Stuck in deep safety group•
-
Raiders' Karl Joseph: Fifth-year option to be picked up•
-
Raiders' Karl Joseph: Rebounds from early season issues•
-
Raiders' Karl Joseph: Sacks in back-to-back games•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
News & Notes: Grab Mecole, trust JuJu
Ben Gretch looks at all the latest news and notes around the league.
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.