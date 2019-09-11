Joseph made seven tackles -- one for a loss -- in Monday's 24-16 win over the Broncos.

Joseph is in a contract year, and he's off to a solid start by being a downhill run-stopper. While the fourth-year pro continues to add value on defense, his IDP potential is still low with few stats in coverage.

