Joseph underwent surgery to address his foot injury Wednesday, per his official Instagram account.

Joseph sustained a season-ending foot injury during Week 10's win over the Chargers. The 26-year-old notched 49 tackles (38 solo), three defended passes, one interception and one fumble recovery across nine contests in 2019. He'll now focus on making a full recovery for the 2020 season.

