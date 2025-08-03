The Raiders signed Baker to a contract Sunday.

Baker was not on an NFL roster for the entire 2024 season after being cut by the Patriots at the end of training camp. He'll get another opportunity with the Raiders, and while a spot on the 53-man roster is unlikely, a strong performance in training camp could lead to him sticking around on the practice squad. The 2021 seventh-rounder last saw regular-season action in his rookie campaign with the Saints, when he played 27 snaps on special teams across two games.