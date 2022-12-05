Cole was not targeted in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers.
Cole failed to make an impact Sunday despite playing more than half of the Raiders' 61 offensive snaps. In the full-time slot role, he's caught just three passes for 33 yards on six targets in four games since Hunter Renfrow's (oblique) placement on injured reserve. Renfrow is eligible to return from IR on Thursday against the Rams, but his availability is uncertain with it being a short week.
More News
-
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Two catches in overtime win•
-
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Makes one grab in victory•
-
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Zero catches despite 48 snaps•
-
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Returns to full practice•
-
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Targeted five times Sunday•