Cole was not targeted in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers.

Cole failed to make an impact Sunday despite playing more than half of the Raiders' 61 offensive snaps. In the full-time slot role, he's caught just three passes for 33 yards on six targets in four games since Hunter Renfrow's (oblique) placement on injured reserve. Renfrow is eligible to return from IR on Thursday against the Rams, but his availability is uncertain with it being a short week.

More News