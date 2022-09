Cole caught one pass for 12 yards on four targets in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Titans. He also returned one punt for 13 yards.

Cole played 40 of 70 offensive snaps as he filled the slot role with Hunter Renfrow (concussion) sidelined, but the former hauled in only one of his four targets and he dropped a would-be touchdown in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Cole's playing time figures to decrease significantly upon Renfrow's eventual return, which could come Week 4 against the Broncos.