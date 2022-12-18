Cole is expected to move out of a regular role in three-receiver sets Sunday against the Patriots after the Raiders reinstated Hunter Renfrow (oblique) from injured reserve Saturday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Assuming he's not facing any significant snap-count restriction Sunday in his return from a five-game absence, Renfrow should operate as the Raiders' primary slot man, while Davante Adams and Mack Hollins serve as Las Vegas' main options out wide. During Renfrow's absence, Cole didn't make much of a mark in the box score; despite playing at least 50 percent of the snaps on offense in each of the past five games, he averaged just 1.4 targets per contest.