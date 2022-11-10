Cole is suffering from a knee injury and was limited at practice Wednesday, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com.

Cole presumably suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville, when he logged nine offensive snaps but didn't see any targets or touches. The veteran wideout has played in five games this season but has tallied only three catches for 42 yards. The limited practice session Wednesday gives Cole a fair chance of playing this Sunday versus Indianapolis, but he's not expected to be a significant factor if he does take the field.