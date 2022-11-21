Cole caught one of two targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 22-16 overtime win over the Broncos. He also returned four punts for 28 yards.

Despite playing more than 40 offensive snaps again this week, Cole was held without a catch until the Raiders' final drive in regulation. Meanwhile, fellow receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins combined for 13 receptions on 22 targets for 193 yards and two scores. Expect Cole to continue occupying the slot against the Seahawks in Week 12.