Cole's balance and route running have impressed Raiders quarterback Derek Carr early in training camp, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
"His ability on the sideline, he's really good," Carr said of Cole. "There is never a doubt if he's in or he's out." Carr also praised Cole's route running, describing Cole's routes as "really crisp." Cole has racked up at least 449 yards in four of his five NFL seasons, and he's making a strong early push for the No. 3 wide receiver role in Vegas behind fellow newcomer Davante Adams and holdover Hunter Renfrow.