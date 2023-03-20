Cole re-signed with the Raiders on a one-year deal Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Cole will return to Las Vegas, where he produced the worst season of his career last year, as the 29-year-old logged 10 catches, 141 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets, all of which were career lows. The former Jaguar and Jet will look to bounce back next season, or he could find himself at risk of not making the final roster in a crowded receiver room.
More News
-
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Career-low 10 receptions with LV•
-
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Hauls in clutch touchdown•
-
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Likely to lose out on regular snaps•
-
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Targeted once in loss•
-
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Catchless versus Chargers•
-
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Two catches in overtime win•