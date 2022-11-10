Cole (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
Cole was limited Wednesday, but his return to a full session Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Colts. With both TE Darren Waller (hamstring) and WR Hunter Renfrow (hamstring/ribs) having landed on IR, there's now added snaps and targets available in the Raiders' passing game. With that in mind, Cole could see added opportunities in the coming weeks, though he'll have to compete with Mack Hollins and DJ Turner for the wide receiver looks that don't go in the direction of top option Davante Adams.