Cole caught two of five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Saints.

Cole was mostly uninvolved until the Raiders' final drive when he saw four of his five targets from backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham in garbage time. Cole figures to remain behind Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Mack Hollins in the pecking order at wide receiver against the Jaguars in Week 9.